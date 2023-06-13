Bears minicamp: Injury updates from Day 1

The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall.

The Bears conducted the first of three practices on Tuesday, where media were in attendance. Chicago doesn’t have any holdouts, which was to be expected after cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Nate Davis reported for the final week of organized team activities last week.

But there were some injury-related attendance updates. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool were sidelined. Mooney, who wasn’t at practice, continues to rehab from a broken ankle suffered last November. Claypool, who was in attendance but not participating, is dealing with a soft tissue injury sustained during OTAs.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, rookie cornerback Terell Smith, tight end Chase Allen and wide receiver Joe Reed were in attendance but didn’t practice. Mooney, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and defensive end Jalyn Holmes weren’t at practice.

There was good news as safety Eddie Jackson was full go at minicamp after practicing for the first time during the final week of OTAs. Jackson is coming back from a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered last November.

The Bears have two practices left (Wednesday and Thursday) before breaking for the summer.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire