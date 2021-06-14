Bears minicamp: Allen Robinson reportedly set to attend this week

Report: Allen Robinson will report to minicamp this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest questions heading into this week’s mandatory minicamp has been answered. According to Jason Lieser, Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson will report to camp on Tuesday.

Robinson, along with practically the entire starting defense, missed voluntary OTAs earlier this month.

Earlier in the offseason it was unclear whether Robinson would participate in any of the team’s activities as he publicly expressed his displeasure with being franchise tagged. However, back in March Robinson signed his tag, tying him to Chicago for at least the 2021 season. Ryan Pace has until July 15 to work out a contract extension with Robinson, or he will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Robinson has led the team in receiving yards in all three seasons he’s played for the Bears. He’s also led the team in catches over the past two years. His 255 receptions as a Bear rank 11th on the franchise leaderboards, and his 3,151 receiving yards rank 15th.

