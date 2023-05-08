Bears might not be playing Chiefs in Germany after all

While we’re still waiting for word on the NFL’s schedule release, there’s been plenty of speculation about one of the Chicago Bears’ 2023 games.

There have been multiple reports that the Bears will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this upcoming season, including most recently by German newspaper Bild. But that might not be the case.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Chiefs requested to not have the Bears game played overseas.

When a team gives up one of its home games to play overseas, it has the option of requesting to the league one home game on its schedule the team does not want moved. I’m told Kansas City requested that the Chicago game not be played overseas.

Considering the draw of the Chicago fanbase, it would make sense why the Chiefs would like to keep this game in Kansas City.

The Bears have played in London on three different occasions — their last time being against then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. But this would mark their first time playing in Germany, if that winds up being the case.

The Bears-Chiefs matchup features a number of intriguing storylines, including Justin Fields vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Bears facing off against former head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

