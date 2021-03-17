Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

Don’t look now, but there are new rumors involving the Chicago Bears potentially trading for a quarterback. Even after signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. And, unfortunately, that quarterback isn’t Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that teams have been calling the Jaguars about quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is very much available. And, to the surprise of no one, the Bears could very well be one of those teams.

Rapoport specifically mentioned the Bears as a good fit for Minshew — should they trade Nick Foles — specifically given his history with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

From Free Agency Frenzy: Teams have been calling the #Jaguars about QB Gardner Minshew, a possible trade target. pic.twitter.com/TE4z5VnAV3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

If the Bears were to attempt to trade for Minshew, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve made a trade with the Jaguars. Chicago traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for quarterback Nick Foles last offseason.

While the Bears just signed Dalton, the move was made in response to the Seattle Seahawks closing the door on trade offers for Wilson.

One thing is clear: The quarterback controversy in Chicago is far from over.

