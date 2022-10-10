How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead in second half

How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.

“I have seen a lot of finger-pointing,” Nick Morrow said when asked how other teams he’s played on have reacted in similar situations. “That’s the sign of a bad team, to be honest with you.”

But that’s not what was happening on the Bears sidelines.

“There wasn’t any finger-pointing,” Morrow said. “It was more so, ‘Hey, let’s get this figured out.’ I haven’t seen finger pointing. Even if you think back to the Giants game, it was like, ‘Hey, let’s figured out how we can make our plays and make our adjustments so we can make a run at this game.

“The energy was high. I mean, first you got guys like Eddie Jackson, right, who has made so many plays in the NFL and won so many games in college too as well. You’ve got Roquan who has made so many plays. You’ve got a lot of players that have had success in the league. There’s not a guy counting themselves out or counting the team out when it comes to a certain situation. Everyone wants to compete… No one was down, No one was in a shell. Everyone was trying to go out there and turn the game around. Honestly, it’s what we were thinking about.”

They got their spark in Darnell Mooney’s spectacular one-handed grab near the end of the second half. It was the first huge play for the Bears, and it gave them the boost they needed to finally get into the endzone.

“That ignited me,” said David Montgomery. “That had me like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get in here now.’... it changes things when stuff like that happens.”

The Vikings weren’t able to respond on their ensuing two-minute drill, as Greg Joseph missed a 53-yard field goal. That kept the margin at 11 points heading into halftime, which felt like a blessing considering how poorly the team had played.

“Once we got into the locker room for halftime, we all were like ‘We can do this, come on,’” said Montgomery. “When we came out, you saw we were climbing. Like I said and like I’m always going to say, I’m telling you, we’ve got some guys with great morale and some guys who are willing to put it all on the line just to give us a shot to do it.”

The Bears exude palpable confidence in their abilities to improve, and a lot of that comes from their belief in their second half play. There’s a real feeling that they will always give themselves a chance to win in the end, and that feeling comes back to their mindset and their morale. No finger pointing. Everyone doing their part to get better.

“I think what you're starting to see is we find a way to kind of come together as the game goes on,” Morrow said. “We find a way to finish games. We came back in the game, right? We were down what, 21-3? I mean I think you see a defense that's hungry and then wants to compete and find ways to compete late in the game and keep us in the game. And I think that's kind of where we've held our hat.”

“It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another thing to actually see it,” said Montgomery. “It gives belief to everybody, all the guys in the locker room.”

The Bears know they need to improve in the first half, and have put the onus upon themselves to execute better at the outset of each game. Matt Eberflus is changing how the Bears prepare for each game to try to help his players succeed. No finger pointing. Everyone doing their part to get better.

Just like the team knows they’ll give themselves a chance to win in the second half, they also know that they will improve. There’s genuine belief that when they clean up their first half mistakes, they’ll be a problem for any team, any week.

“It’s still early in the season,” Montgomery said. “We can still do incredible things and we will. If we just stay completely solid with each other and we just be sure that we stay grounded throughout this whole thing then we’ll be good.”

