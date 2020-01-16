Bears meet with FIU quarterback at East-West Shrine Bowl

The Chicago Bears' quest to flip their quarterback room from a group of underwhelming veterans with little upside behind Mitch Trubisky is already off and running.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Bears met with FIU quarterback James Morgan at the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl, the second-largest all-star game of the NFL draft circuit.

At East-West Shrine, FIU QB James Morgan also met with Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Titans, Washington, Ravens, Bills, Bears, Buccaneers, among others — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 15, 2020

Morgan (6-4, 223) completed 58% of his passes last season for 2,560 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He isn't considered a draftable player at this point in the process, but a strong showing in front of scouts at the Shrine Bowl could certainly change that.

Morgan had a more productive 2018 campaign when he threw 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while completing more than 65% of his passes.

Bears fans are expecting a bigger move at quarterback than Morgan, but if Chicago adds a veteran in free agency, they're more likely to wait until Day 3 to draft a developmental prospect if any at all. It's entirely possible that Trubisky will be backed up (at least initially) by a player like Andy Dalton to begin the year while a youngster like Morgan sharpens his skill set on the practice squad.

Next week's Senior Bowl will help put some of the pieces of this puzzle together. Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Jordan Love (Utah State) are both considered late first-round prospects who could easily slide into Round 2. If the Bears spend time with them in Mobile, it could be a strong clue about their second-round plans.

