Bears’ Matt Nagy was super vague about whether he’d be calling plays vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears look like they’ll be without offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who are battling COVID-19, when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach against the Vikings.

All indications point to Matt Nagy calling plays in place of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who remains in COVID-19 protocols and figures to miss Monday night’s game.

But as we know with Nagy, there’s no such thing as a simple “yes” or no” answer.

When Nagy was asked whether he would be the Bears’ play caller against the Vikings, he gave a whole spiel but didn’t really answer the question.

“I’ll be returning to, you know, obviously helping out w/ all the play calling like I do all the time,” Nagy told WBBM. “But at the same time, I think (interim offensive coordinator John DeFilippo) and I are going to do a great job of working together.”

Matt Nagy when asked by @JoshLissSports if he’ll be “returning” to play-calling tonight: “I’ll be returning to, you know, obviously helping out w/ all the play calling like I do all the time. But at the same time, I think Flip & I are going to do a great job of working together.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 20, 2021

Nagy handed over play-calling duties in Week 4 for the second time in the last two seasons back to Lazor, who, while not much better, has been an improvement over Nagy.

While DeFilippo will assume Lazor’s responsibilities Monday night for Lazor, it’s not clear whether or not that includes play calling. But it sounds like, regardless, he’ll be working closely with Nagy.

