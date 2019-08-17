Bears, Matt Nagy make statement by leaving G Kyle Long off trip to face NY Giants

The reason behind guard Kyle Long not making the New York/Jersey trip with his teammates presumably traces to his confrontations with teammates during two practices over the past week, principally the ugly fight in which he was involved during practice Wednesday night. Whether the full and true details will surface is problematic, though, given coach Matt Nagy's declared approach of handling certain matters internally, seconded by GM Ryan Pace.

"Really that's an internal matter for us and we'll keep that inside," Pace said during FOX-TV's "Bears Kickoff" pregame show.

Wherever the matter is kept, the overall played out as a situation in which Nagy was faced with a need to establish definitively where lines are within his program. Coaches who don't – see: Trestman, Marc – eventually lose control of their team. Nagy is still in the installation phase of his program, and a lack of discipline in any venue portends a lack of it on the field when it matters.

A team leader being disciplined publicly obviously takes it beyond "inside" or "internally." It also suggests a deeper concern and message – to Long or the team or both – if for no other reason than neither cornerback Prince Amukamara nor receiver Javon Wims, who got into a heated dustup in which punches were thrown at Tuesday's practice, were effectively suspended from a team activity.

Nagy was visibly unhappy with the Long incident afterwards, in which the veteran offensive lineman ripping the helmet off of Jalen Dalton and hitting the rookie defensive lineman with it several times before hurling the helmet down the field. Long was sent out of practice, which very likely did little to improve his mood and may have started a burn that turned into an attitude that Nagy could not leave unaddressed.

Nagy and the Bears have some precedents for sanctioning Long and for how serious incidents can be.

Kansas City tackle John Tait, whose eventually came to the Bears via free agency, suffered a broken nose, needed 17 stitches to close a head wound, and missed two weeks of the Chiefs' 2002 training camp when defensive lineman Eddie Freeman got Tait's helmet off and smashed the offensive lineman over the head with it in a camp fight. Neither player was disciplined, however.

Possibly more in line with the Long situation, tight end Martellus Bennett was fined and suspended for conduct detrimental to the team following a fight in a Bourbonnais practice with then-rookie cornerback Kyle Fuller. Bennett became incensed after Fuller knocked him down while attempting to knock the ball out of Bennett's hands. Bennett body-slammed Fuller, setting off a larger fracas and was sent away from training camp after a volatile meeting with GM Phil Emery.

The suspension lasted a week and cost Bennett an undisclosed amount in fines. No initial word if Long was fined for his conduct.

Meaningful takeaways from preseason games are always spotty, particularly with teams like the Bears, who played exactly zero of their offensive and defensive starters on Friday. Teams do little to no scheming, players are substituted extensively and virtually all of the action is from backups, many of whom will not be on the final roster and even the ones who are won't be prime-time players, barring lineup vacancies caused by injuries.

Still, the Bears 32-13 loss to the New York Giants was cause for a handful of observations:

The Chicago defense in the first half alone generated two takeaways (it should have been three but two players attempted to pick up a Giants fumble instead of falling on the football, which New York offensive lineman Nick Gates did). This follows a two-takeaway game against Carolina last week. The two Friday were supplemented by a diving red-zone interception by rookie cornerback Clifton Duck, who returned the INT 62 yards

But the No. 2 offense under quarterback Chase Daniel managed just six first downs and 97 total yards for the entire half, and ran just seven plays for minus-19 yards off the takeaways. Three of the plays were sacks of Daniel for a combined minus-25 yards. Not insignificantly from a perspective standpoint, the Giants started many of their No. 1's, including quarterback Eli Manning, while exactly zero members of the Bears No. 1 units played in this second preseason game.

Aspiring defensive back John Franklin III, who'd produced flash plays through this offseason, played himself dangerously close to the edge of the roster. Franklin was beaten for a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to wide receiver TJ Jones, then allowed a 37-yard completion late in the third quarter.

Rookie Kerrith White, who may have punched his ticket for a roster spot, returned the ensuing kickoff 103 yards for an apparent touchdown, only to have it called back for holding by linebacker Isaiah Irving.

It was not the only piece of a second straight poor performance by special teams. Whyte returned a second-quarter kickoff 34 yards, only to have it called back because of a holding infraction by running back Ryan Nall.

Whyte demonstrated some strong running in tight situations, getting the football across the goal line in the third quarter on a one-yard push, his fourth carry in five snaps to finish the drive following the interception by Duck.

Bears, Matt Nagy make statement by leaving G Kyle Long off trip to face NY Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago