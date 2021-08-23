Bears’ Matt Nagy shares injury updates ahead of Monday’s practice
The Chicago Bears have been hit hard by injuries throughout training camp, where they’ve been without a handful of starters at times.
When head coach Matt Nagy met with the media ahead of Monday’s practice, he shared injury updates, which included some good news and some additions to the injury report.
Perhaps the biggest news is the return of starting right tackle Germain Ifedi, who’s been on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a hip flexor sustained during his conditioning test. He had missed every practice up to this point.
Here’s a look at those players returning to practice and those sitting out with injuries:
IN
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
The Bears are getting back a handful of players for Monday, non-padded practice:
RG James Daniels
NT Eddie Goldman
RT Germain Ifedi
LB Roquan Smith
LB Danny Trevathan
RB Ryan Nall
OUT
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Following Saturday's 41-15 loss to the Bills, there are a handful of players who are nicked up and will not practice Monday:
DE Bilal Nichols (toe)
TE Scooter Harrington (knee)
TE Jesper Horsted (knee)
S Jordan Lucas (quad)
NT Mike Pennel (groin)
LS Pat Scales (ankle)
OLB Sam Kamara (ankle)
WR Javon Wims (oblique)
