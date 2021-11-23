Bears' Matt Nagy says reports of pending firing are 'inaccurate'

Nagy: Reports he was told he will be fired are 'inaccurate' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy might not be going anywhere just yet.

On Tuesday, reports circulated that the Chicago Bears head coach would be fired following the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. According to Mark Konkol from Patch, the Bears told Nagy that he was going to be fired on Monday.

During Nagy's regularly scheduled meeting with the media the same day, Nagy claimed the report was "inaccurate" while touting his "great communication" with leadership within the Bears organization.

When asked if he had any assurances his job was safe for the season, Nagy dodged the question and said his focus was on Thursday's game.

Nagy also noted he has not addressed the report with the players, saying they've been great.

Special teams coach Chris Tabor, who served as head coach while Nagy was away from the team in the COVID-19 protocols, gave his support for Nagy.

“Coach Nagy is our head coach. I want to work for this guy now, OK? Love him to death and he’s the head football coach of the Chicago Bears and he’s gonna lead us to a win on Thursday. I believe that deep down in my heart,” Tabor said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “So, to me there’s no story at all. Fair enough?”

It's worth noting the Bears have never fired a coach midseason before in their 101-year history.

But the hot seat is getting even hotter. The Bears are in a long losing streak for the second consecutive season. The offense has continued to struggle despite Nagy's offensive resume.

Over the weekend chants from fans to have Nagy fired have come during his son's high school football game, the Bears' game against the Ravens and most recently, the Chicago Bulls loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday Night.

And there have been reports that Nagy has lost the locker room.

It’s a quick fall from grace for Nagy, who was hired in 2018, led the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2008, and won the Coach of the Year award.

If he is fired after Thanksgiving, Nagy will finish his Bears tenure with a winning record. He currently stands at 31-27.

