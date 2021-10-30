Bears' Matt Nagy will not coach vs. 49ers due to COVID-19 protocols

Bears HC Nagy will miss game vs. 49ers due to COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Chicago Bears will be without their head coach, Matt Nagy, when they take on the 49ers in Week 8 at Soldier Field. Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocols, and the team announced that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will handle the head-coaching duties Sunday.

Coach Nagy remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in tomorrow’s game vs. the 49ers. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the game.https://t.co/EfVAoQHLE3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2021

Tabor has some ties to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, as the Bears' special teams coach had the same role from 2011-17 with the Cleveland Browns. Shanahan, of course, was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2014.

Nagy said this week that his team has been preparing for the prospect of him missing Sunday's game throughout the week, and expressed his confidence in Tabor and the rest of his staff.

“We’ve been discussing throughout the week just different scenarios and different things so I can help him out as much as possible,” Nagy said. “Some things he might not think of on game day, whether it’s with the coaches, whether it’s with the players, mindset of anything game-situation wise that we want to go into in this particular game."

Sunday's game is a must-win for Shanahan and the 49ers, as they hope to snap a four-game skid.

