Bears' Matt Nagy hopeful Mitchell Trubisky (hip) practices Wednesday

It certainly raised eyebrows on Sunday when Mitchell Trubisky didn’t finish the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Head coach Matt Nagy insisted that Trubisky wasn’t benched for poor performance, though he was just 24-of-43 for 190 with a touchdown and interception to that point. Nagy said after the game and the day after that it was related to injury, and that Trubisky had suffered a hip pointer during a sack.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Nagy said Trubisky was “day to day,” and that it was his hope that the team’s third-year quarterback would return to practice as Chicago prepares for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said his hip is feeling better after leaving Sunday's game against the Rams. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

Trubisky told reporters that his hip felt “day and night” better than it did on Sunday, and that he hopes to play against the Giants.

He also explained what the hip pointer felt like: “It’s above the hip. It’s like getting a Charley horse or a dead leg on the [quadriceps] except it’s above that area and it just makes your whole body tight. Running, and then obviously throwing when you gotta pull your right hip through ... That motion, it just doesn’t feel comfortable.”

Trubisky said he wasn’t able to sit on the sideline because of discomfort, and that made the flight home to Chicago from Los Angeles difficult as well.

