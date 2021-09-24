Bears' Matt Nagy getting roasted for Justin Fields admission

Twitter is roasting Matt Nagy for this Justin Fields comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Andy Dalton injured, rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting for the Chicago Bears.

That means Fields is finally getting reps with the first team offense in practice and it's turning some heads, like head coach Matt Nagy's.

During a Friday press conference, Nagy had this to say.

"We're learning too. Like this week, him getting all the reps in practice, there's things that we're seeing that maybe we didn't see in the first two weeks because he wasn't getting those (first-team) reps," Nagy said.

Nagy is trying to say he is seeing Fields grow and flourish and he's excited.

Fans are running to Twitter to roast Nagy and add a bit of #ToldYaSo because fans have been clamoring for Fields to start and get those first-team reps. Nagy's admission that they're seeing things in Fields now because of it plays right into their hands.

And Twitter let it be known.

That’s what we were telling you about giving him more reps… #Bears FFS! pic.twitter.com/kGTnYdDqs7 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) September 24, 2021

Why do “football guys” always seem like the dumbest people in charge of football teams?

Like, You’re just now learning that Justin Fields is good when he also plays with other good players? Whata concept! https://t.co/DjWC9kiqFM — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) September 24, 2021

This has convinced me that fans can coach better than Matt Nagy what the hell we been saying this for months lmao https://t.co/c5WpAcf7Z2 — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) September 24, 2021

I’ve defended Nagy as being hamstrung by bad QBs, but this is a mind-blowing comment https://t.co/RB7CLPZfKc — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 24, 2021

Matt Nagy: "There's things we're seeing that maybe we didn't see in the first two weeks because [Justin Fields] wasn't getting more reps."



He does know he could've just given Fields more starting reps to begin with, right? #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 24, 2021

Well it took a few months but it seems Matt Nagy finally overcame is Nagyness. https://t.co/R0k9X7L86U pic.twitter.com/c9DBIZRx8p — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) September 24, 2021

I, for one, am shocked that watching Justin Fields play football is possibly changing Matt Nagy’s mind. pic.twitter.com/FvsM0g90P2 — Nick Johnson (@bigplaycoachj) September 24, 2021

Better late than never I guess.