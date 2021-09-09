Bears’ Matt Nagy was in Cabo when Matthew Stafford was traded

Matt Nagy among NFL coaches in Cabo when Stafford was traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST — You can add Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy to the growing list of NFL head coaches who were coincidentally all in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams.

Again, it was a coincidence. Definitely.

With the Bears playing Stafford and the Rams Sunday night in Los Angeles, Nagy was asked where he was when the former Lions quarterback was sent west in January.

“Yeah, I was, um,” Nagy said as he started to smile. “Yeah I do remember where I was at. It was ironically in Cabo, so, I was in Cabo, yeah.”

Ironically, of course.

If you’re just getting up to speed on this story, Stafford was also in Cabo when the trade went down. And he was eating dinner with Rams head coach Sean McVay shortly after it was completed. Later, we learned that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also in Cabo, and he told the whole story to McVay on his podcast.

“You don’t want to get me started, dude. That was frustrating. I was actually in Cabo. I was watching it all. I never studied Stafford that hard,” Shanahan said.

Shortly after the trade, the MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that Saints head coach Sean Payton and soon-to-be retired Drew Brees were also in Cabo.

Now we know Nagy was there too.

“I think it might have been a coincidence,” Nagy said Thursday.

Totally. It had nothing to do with the fact that Stafford was one of many quarterbacks the Bears did their due diligence on in the offseason before ultimately signing Andy Dalton and trading up for Justin Fields.

Asked if he went to dinner with any of the other NFL guys in Cabo, Nagy laughed and said, “No I went to dinner with my wife.”

Did he see Stafford?

“No. Well, you asked me where I was, right?”

For the record, Nagy said he had a nice trip.

“It was great. It was really good. There weren't many people there either, I know that,” he said.

And yet, it sure seems like there were a ton of quarterback-needy head coaches there. Which, again, was a total coincidence.

