Bears' Matt Nagy on Aaron Rodgers taunts: 'We're aware of it'

Nagy on Rodgers 'I own you' jab: 'We're aware of it'

It’s Bears-Packers week, this time in Lambeau. With it comes the usual talk about rivalry, tradition, and of course, Aaron Rodgers. There is a new wrinkle this time around, however. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears will get a chance at a rebuttal to Rodgers’ remarks that were caught on camera in Week 6.

“All my f— life, I own you,” Rodgers said after rushing for a game-sealing touchdown. “I own you. I still own you.”

The taunts were directed at a fan in the stands, but they were felt all throughout Halas Hall.

“It was obviously all over social media,” said Tashaun Gipson. “If you have social media, I think that you've seen it.”

Now, the Bears aren’t shying away from the remarks. There’s no talk of “Oh, we don’t listen to that stuff.” They heard it loud and clear. But on Wednesday, players have said that it hasn’t become bulletin board material, yet.

When asked if he would dial up the clip to give his team some extra motivation heading into the game, Matt Nagy’s response was curt and cold.

“We’re aware of it.”

While he didn’t expound beyond that, he acknowledged there may have been some truth to Rodgers’ words.

“The bottom line is that recently in these four years since I've been here we haven't beat them enough,” Nagy said. “We've got to win these games and we haven't.”

And while the players denied that the “I own you” taunts have become billboard material, they didn’t deny how important this game is to them.

“Obviously it’s personal, but that’s the nature of the business,” Gipson said. “That’s the nature of the game, especially when you come into these rivalry games where it’s so much history behind it. You gotta take these things personal.”

“We’ve been wanting to get a win against these guys for a long time now,” Fields said. “And this rivalry means a lot to not only the people around here, but the people of Chicago, stuff like that. It would definitely mean a lot and I think it would give us momentum in these last five games or after this game, these last four games. It would definitely be great.”

