Bears' Matt Eberflus: 'We're interested in a lot of free agents'

The Bears' offseason isn't over yet.

When asked if they plan on bringing in a defensive edge to fill their outside pass-rushing needs, head coach Matt Eberflus responded with openness on the topic of free agency.

"We’re interested in a lot of free agents, we’re interested in a lot of guys at all positions right now," Eberflus told the media on Wednesday. "We’re just excited about being able to look at those guys and potentially add as we go through camp and getting closer to the season."

This offseason, Ryan Poles and the front office have executed a fruitful offseason highlighted by a slew of additions on both sides of the ball.

In free agency, the Bears jumped on linebacker T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds amid the gates opening on the new NFL year. They also added Nate Davis to become their presumed starting right guard. They filled the running back room with veterans Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman. Lastly, they touched up the defensive line with Andrew Billings and Rasheem Green.

Before the draft, they traded the No. 1 pick for a haul of future picks and wide receiver DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers. Through three draft days, they focused heavily on the defensive side, adding defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter Jr. and cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terrell Smith. They selected Darnell Wright as a plug-and-play right tackle and Roschon Johnson and Tyler Scott as high-ceiling players.

The Bears made a flurry of moves to help improve one of the worst NFL rosters from last season.

One glaring need remains, however. The Bears have not effectively addressed the edge rusher position on either side of the defensive line, leaving massive question marks about their potential to rush the passer and contain the outside gaps.

Most suspect Poles and the Bears will add veteran talent on short-term deals to fill the gaps while the Bears continue their rebuild. Last season, the Bears created the fewest sacks in the league, barely crossing the 20-sack threshold. Safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks last year with four, proving the Bears' dire need for an effective front.

NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider, Josh Schrock, offered a few options the Bears could target in free agency in his recent mailbag.

"The edge rushers have been talked about ad nauseam," Schrock wrote. "Yannick Ngakoue would be a good fit. He has registered at least eight sacks in every season of his career. While he adds little in terms of run defense, he will get to the passer.

"After Ngakoue, there are several options out there that could interest the Bears. I like Justin Houston, but he'll be looking at a contender. Frank Clark might make sense, but I'm not sure he's the perfect scheme fit. I really like Dawuane Smoot. He has had at least 32 pressures and six sacks in each of the past three seasons and won't break the bank."

Outside of the defensive line, the Bears could use more offensive line depth, linebacker depth and even secondary depth. Their wide receiver core is another group to watch this season, as Chase Claypool is still a question mark.

Nevertheless, without specifying, Eberflus alluded the Bears' general interest. How will the Bears use to address the edge rushing need?

