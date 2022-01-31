Chicago Bears Press Conference: Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles address media for first time

Live Blog: Eberflus, Poles address media for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Change for the Chicago Bears is here. The search committee hired Ryan Poles to be the new general manager and he quickly hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach.

Both men will address the Chicago media for the first time on Monday.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

And they've been active since hiring numerous roles to fill out the front office and coaching staff. Poles hired the Eagles' Ian Cunningham to be the assistant general manager.

Cunningham worked as the Eagles director of player personnel. In that role, Cunningham oversaw “the college scouting department while also doing crossover work on the pro scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown,” per the Eagles.

Eberflus hired Green Bay Packers coach Luke Getsy to be the Bears' new offensive coordinator.

Getsy, 37, has coached at the NFL level for seven years with the Green Bay Packers, most recently as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He began in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, advancing to wide receivers coach in 2016. After serving as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018, he returned to the Packers as quarterbacks coach.

Ryan Poles was a unanimous pick

Bears chairman George McCaskey said Ryan Poles was a unanimous pick for general manager by the search committee.

George McCaskey said hiring Ryan Poles was an "easy" choice. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 31, 2022

McCaskey says the five-person panel was unanimous that it wanted Ryan Poles as its next GM. https://t.co/Gg9RHhjh4L — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 31, 2022

Ryan Poles gave his mission statement

Ryan Poles outlined how he will build the Bears back into contenders.

"We're going to build through draft." Targeting fast and physical players. They're going to be selective in free agency. Value open communication and candor," Poles said.

Poles' mission statement:



"We're going to build through draft." Targeting fast and physical players. They're going to be selective in free agency. Value open communication and candor. And most important:



"We're going to take the North and never give it back." — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 31, 2022

He also said the Bears would take back the NFC North and never give it back.

Matt Eberflus outlines team's identity

One thing the former players on the Football Aftershow have said is the team needs an identity. He outlined a high tempo and attacking style and issued a warning for the players.

"Get your track shoes on because we're running."

Matt Eberflus says the #Bears will play with high tempo, high effort, attacking style, based on speed and athletic ability.



He delivers a specific message to his players:



"Get your track shoes on because we're running." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 31, 2022

Analytics will be a part of the Bears' front office

Poles said that analytics will have a presence in the front office and compared it to an app giving directions. He said while he knows the way home, why wouldn't he look at available data to see if there is an accident or faster routes.

Ryan Poles said he's a believer in applying analytics for his Bears football operations: "(Analytics are for) challenging what our eyes see." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 31, 2022

Candor over collaboration

If collaboration was the last regime's buzzword, candor is Ryan Poles'. He stressed the importance of candor on the process, from accountability to draft evaluation.

Seems like we can officially replace "collaboration" with "candor" at Halas Hall.



Ryan Poles has mentioned a few times he values candid talk, and welcomes people challenging ideas, differing view points. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 31, 2022

Defense is changing to a 4-3

One point of discussion is if Eberflus would bring the 4-3 defense to the Bears, which have run a 3-4. Eberflus confirmed that change was coming while noting that he has been through that change before.

Matt Eberflus confirms the #Bears will switch to a 4-3 base defense. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 31, 2022

Defensive coordinator will call plays

One knock on Matt Nagy was his inability to give up play-calling duties. In his introductory press conference, Eberflus said the defensive coordinator will call plays, not him. He said he believes it's important for the head football coach to be just that, a head coach.

Matt Eberflus says his defensive coordinator will call the defensive plays. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 31, 2022

