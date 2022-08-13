Bears' Matt Eberflus on preseason sacks: 'We'll get that cleaned up'

Eberflus on preseason sacks: 'We'll get that cleaned up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Going into the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the groups to keep an eye on was the offensive line.

There are some storylines to take note on as the offensive line continues to shift combinations. New additions Riley Reiff and Lucas Patrick did not play, the latter for a hand injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp. Fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones got the start over Teven Jenkins at left tackle.

In the end, the line gave up five total sacks to the three Bears quarterbacks that played against the Chiefs. Fields took two sacks, costing the team eight total yards. Nathan Peterman also took two sacks for seven yards and Trevor Siemian was sacked once for 10 yards.

"We'll look at all those plays," head coach Matt Eberflus said. "I can't remember them in my mind right now, but we'll look at those plays where the pressures were. Was it a situation where we need to do a better job with our pass sets or whatever that might be. But, we'll get that cleaned up."

Given the total rushing stats line of 32 rushes for 137 yards, equating to a 4.3 average, the line did well with the ball on the ground. But, the most important assignment the line will have this season is protecting Justin Fields.

The situation will certainly require monitoring as the Bears continue to figure out who and how they will protect their young quarterback.

