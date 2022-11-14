Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn interception 'game changer' for growth

How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better.

Sanborn continued to show that he knows what to do, where to be and how to finish as the new Bears MIKE linebacker. He also showed that he’s capable of making some splash plays when given the opportunity. Alan Williams blitzed with his linebackers more against the Lions than he did against the Dolphins, and Sanborn made the most of it by notching two sacks, including one where the Lions had the ball at the one-yard line. Sanborn made his presence felt in the backfield defending against the run as well, and added two TFLs. He finished the day leading all Bears defenders with 12 tackles.

Those are big numbers for an undrafted free agent rookie, but the Bears aren’t surprised.

“If you go all the way back to preseason, we saw what kind of player he was,” Matt Eberflus said. “He’s very instinctual, he makes a lot of plays on the ball, always reads his keys, he’s always on it in that way. So we’re pleased with where he’s going.”

Sanborn’s stat line could’ve been even more impressive if not for a dubious illegal contact penalty called against Jaylon Johnson. That wiped away a Sanborn interception that would’ve erased a Lions red zone opportunity.

“What a nice play by Sanborn there getting in the window,” Eberflus said. “I thought that was really a game changer for him and his growth.”

The key for Sanborn on the play was taking the coaching he’d received throughout practice, and applying on the field in that particular moment.

“We communicated pretty well,” Sanborn said. “We thought the back was going to take more of an angle route, but he actually took it more vertical. Pre-snap we said that I was going to be there for him on that inside. Quarterback didn’t get enough air under it and I was fortunate to be there.”

Story continues

With Roquan Smith in Baltimore, Sanborn will have every opportunity over the second half of the season to show Eberflus and Ryan Poles what he can do in the middle of the Bears defense. If he plays more games like this, the undrafted free agent rookie could be on his way to earning the middle linebacker job permanently.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!