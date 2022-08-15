How Bears' Matt Eberflus impressed coaches with his preparation

How Eberflus impressed coaches with his prepartion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principles aren’t just for the Bears players. Over the past week, we’ve heard about how Eberflus has specifically worked with his coaches to hone in on the “S” in H.I.T.S.ー smart, situational footballー to make sure his staff is doing everything they can to put their players in a position to succeed in the middle of a game. Because it’s one thing to game plan leading up to Sunday, and it’s another thing entirely to make decisions and adapt on the fly when the lights come on.

Part of that preparation came with video sessions with the team’s director of research and analysis, Harry Freid.

“Those decisions that we make in the last two minutes of the half, last two minutes of the game, going for it on fourth down, all of those situations that are my call a lot of times is really really a big job to have,” Eberflus said last week. “And knowing that going into it, I started way back in January meeting with Harry our game management guy and talking to him and going over videos. We must have had 20 sessions talking about end of game, when to throw the challenge flag, when not to, all scenarios that deal with two-minute, end of half, end of game, all of those situations.”

It wasn’t just Eberflus who met with Freid. He set up individualized video sessions with Freid for Luke Getsy, Alan Williams and Richard Hightower, too. Those sessions lasted anywhere between two and five hours.

“We're coming up with terms of what we want to call situational ball, so we know we can just call and rip them out. So when we use the language during the game, it's code. We know what we're talking about and know what we're gonna do in the situation.”

The work paid off for Eberflus immediately. He pointed to his decision to throw his first challenge flag (which Eberflus won), and the decision to go for it on a 4th-and-2 play (which the Bears converted), as direct results from his work with Freid. Eberflus elaborated on how that preparation helped the entire team operation with the fourth down call.

“Getting that information early to Getsy so he can plan his first, second and third, going into the fourth down. If we get the first down, fine, it doesn’t go, but I think that’s really helpful to the playcaller to be able to get that information early. Then what we’re doing early with Hightower, also. What is our plan? Are we planning on going for it? Are we going to kick? Are we going to punt?”

That emphasis on the “S” in H.I.T.S. has made an impression on Eberflus’ coaches, too.

“We’ve done more situational football here, in the time that we’ve been here, than I’ve ever been a part of,” Getsy said. “Not that we didn’t have those conversations places, but I’m just saying how much we’ve put into it on the practice field. All of that, I think all of that has been great for all of our guys. I think that they know how to respond to situations.”

As the Bears rebuild not only their culture, but their offense, laying that smart, situational foundation is essential. Before the team can run, they need to walk. Before they can execute post-snap, they need to execute pre-snap. Early this offseason, we saw plenty of hiccups before Justin Fields had the ball in his hands. There were guys lined up incorrectly and false starts. Eberflus noted growth in that area, especially with no pre-snap penalties for the starters. We’ll see if the first-team Bears offense can build off that foundation to put some points on the board in their second preseason game, this Thursday.

