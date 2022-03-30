Bears’ Matt Eberflus would like to hold joint practices this preseason

We’re still several months away from the start of training camp and preseason, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is already looking ahead.

When speaking to reporters during the NFL Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Eberflus said that he’d like to have joint practices with another team during the preseason.

This is nothing new for the Bears, who most recently held joint practices with the Miami Dolphins last summer at Halas Hall. Chicago also traveled to Denver for joint practices with the Broncos back in 2019.

Obviously, this is something not happening in the near future as the preseason schedule hasn’t been finalized. But Eberflus clearly sees the benefit in two teams getting to scrimmage against each other ahead of their scheduled preseason game.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says he would like to have joint practices with another team during preseason but nothing is finalized at this point. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 29, 2022

Eberflus is entering his first offseason as the Bears’ head coach, where he’ll be looking to build off what was another disappointing 2021 campaign. But it’s going to be difficult considering some of the roster turnover.

The Bears will begin their offseason program on April 4, which is the earliest teams with new head coaches can return to the practice field. Franchises with returning coaches can’t start their offseason programs until April 18.

