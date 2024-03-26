Bears’ Matt Eberflus explains what impressed him most about Caleb Williams

It seems that superstar Caleb Williams is destined to be the Chicago Bears next hopeful franchise quarterback. His future destination has long been speculated to be Chicago, with talks ramping up in fervor as soon as the team took hold of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But it would take some time and effort from both camps to embrace one another: the Bears had to make a decision on then-starter Justin Fields and Williams has been under siege by unrelenting questions on his fated partnership with Chicago.

It wasn’t love at first sight, but both sides have made meaningful strides to make Williams’ transition from the sunny skies of California to the often-unpredictable elements of Chicago seamless.

The team brought Williams and a few of his USC teammates to dinner recently, and head coach Matt Eberflus raved about Williams’ character when talking to media at the NFL owners meetings.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says the team brought USC QB Caleb Williams to dinner with few of his teammates. That allowed them to see him interact with peers—“great personality, great character, can see that easily during the dinner”. Says they’ll continue install at the 30 visit. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2024

Eberflus’s biggest takeaway about Williams from the meeting was “his arm talent and how he got along with his teammates.”

Eberflus’s comments on working on install with Williams is interesting, as that’s a process that’s usually reserved for when the team actually drafts the player. The term “install” is a term used for teaching a player the playbook and going over different looks, plays and formations.

The insight should be used to dispel any doubts on who the Bears will be taking at No. 1 next month. Williams will undoubtedly be sporting the navy blue and orange when the 2024 NFL season begins.

