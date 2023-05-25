Bears’ Matt Eberflus believes there’s a positive with two Thursday night games

The Chicago Bears will play in four prime-time games during the 2023 season, even coming off a disappointing 3-14 season.

That includes two Thursday Night Football games against the Washington Commanders (Week 5) and Carolina Panthers (Week 10).

One of the changes this season is that an NFL club can play two Thursday night games, and the Bears are one three teams (New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers) who are slated to play twice.

While some see it as a disadvantage, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus actually believes it’s a good thing for his team.

“I think it’s a positive,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “You look at two Thursday games that are Game 5 (at Commanders) and Game 10 (vs. Panthers), you really have two mini-byes and I think that’s a real positive for us. Gives us a little break after five games and 10 games. I think we have some good rest in there so we can rest and recover and get refreshed to play our best football.”

It makes even more sense when you consider the Bears have another late bye week slated for this season, Week 13. Still, that’s two games where Chicago will be playing on a short week.

