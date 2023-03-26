Bears' Matt Eberflus among favorites to win Coach of the Year award

Eberflus among favorites to win Coach of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears no longer control the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but oddsmakers still believe Matt Eberflus can lead the Bears to a big turnaround in 2023. PointsBet has started releasing lines for some of their NFL futures bets, and Eberflus is among the favorites to win Coach of the Year in 2023.

Eberflus has the third-shortest odds to win the award at +1400. That means a $100 bet would win $1400. In order for a coach to win the award, his team needs to turn their fortunes around drastically, and usually needs to make the playoffs.

This could be an indication that Vegas believes there’s a decent chance the Bears play significantly better this year than they did last year, when they finished the season with a league-worst 3-14 record. It will take a lot for the team to take the next step, too. Justin Fields and the passing offense will need to execute better, since their 2,219 passing yards ranked dead last by a wide margin. The offensive line will need to protect better, because Fields’ 55 sacks again ranked dead last. The defense needs an overhaul as well. They ranked 32 of 32 in all these categories: sacks, rushing touchdowns allowed, total touchdowns allowed, total points allowed, and passing yards allowed per attempt. They were second to last in total rushing yards allowed.

The Bears have addressed some of those issues in free agency, by adding two new starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, plus shoring up the protection on the interior offensive line with Nate Davis. Trading for D.J. Moore could give the passing offense the spark it needs.

Last year Brian Daboll won the Coach of the Year award after the Giants surprised the league by going 9-7-1 and earning a postseason bid.

