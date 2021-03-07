Bears making a run at Russell Wilson, coaching staff changes and other Seahawks news

At the end of another week of the NFL offseason, we take a look around the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Here are some stories for Cardinals fans to know from the last week.





Bears poised to make a run at Russell Wilson

The ongoing story of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's unhappiness with the team continues and it appears he might be headed to another team. The Chicago Bears, who know they are one of four teams Wilson would accept a trade to, reportedly "have prioritized making a run" at Wilson this offseason. Anything that happens will likely have to occur before the NFL draft next month.

Complete coaching staff announced

The Seahawks have made a few changes to their coaching staff this offseason. This past week, they announced the completed staff under head coach Pete Carroll.

Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson...because of J.J. Watt addition

Wilson has been sacked a lot over the years and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has gotten him a lot. Now with the Cardinals having signed J.J. Watt, giving Arizona Watt and Jones as bookend pass rushers off the edge, Jones tweeted sympathy for Wilson, who faces the Cardinals twice a year.

New Orleans, Seattle mayors have things to say about Russell Wilson

The New Orleans Saints are one of the four teams Wilson would accept a trade to. Upon hearing that, the mayor of New Orleans tweeted how he would be welcome there. Seattle's mayor responded, telling New Orleans to "keep your eyes off" Wilson, whose home is in Seattle. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

