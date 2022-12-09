Bears maintain No. 2 draft pick with Rams’ comeback win vs. Raiders

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

Sitting at 3-10, the Bears’ season is all but over. They’ve already been eliminated from postseason contention, but there is still a reason to be invested in the final month of the 2022 season.

Chicago is poised to land a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which could help them land a generational talent on defense or perhaps allow them to acquire additional draft capital by trading back with a QB-needy team.

Heading into the bye week, the Bears were sitting at No. 2 overall, behind only the 1-10-1 Texans. But the Rams and Broncos were sitting behind Chicago at 3-9, having played one less game.

Thanks to Baker Mayfield, the Bears retain possession of the second overall pick after the Rams’ improbable comeback against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Now, all eyes shift to the Broncos, where Denver is set to host an impressive Chiefs team on Sunday. If the Broncos lose that game, it would drop them to 3-10 (and tie them with Chicago). Denver would possess the No. 2 overall pick, given their strength of schedule, and drop the Bears to third overall.

But Chicago has a good chance to lock down that second overall pick given they have the toughest remaining strength of schedule. They’ll face three of the top teams in the NFL (Eagles, Bills and Vikings) along with a surging Lions team.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

