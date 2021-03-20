The Bears have made free-agent WR Kenny Golladay an offer

The Chicago Bears are looking to bolster their offense with the addition of one of the free-agent market’s best available receivers in former Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are “making an aggressive pitch to sign Golladay. This after GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy spent Wednesday night meeting with Golladay, who also met recently with the New York Giants.

Biggs’ source said that it’s believed the Bears offered Golladay a one-year deal around $11 million to $12 million along with “the pitch that Golladay and Allen Robinson would give the Bears one of the best receive duos in the NFL and there would be enough footballs to go around for both to be rewarded in the near future.”

Robinson recently signed his franchise tag after seeing that the free-agent market wasn’t exactly paying the big bucks to wideouts.

But Biggs also noted that another source “disputed” the money on a potential one-year deal and said “a wide range of scenarios have been discussed in what clearly is a fluid situation.”

Given Pro Football Talk reported Golladay could be looking for a deal around $18.5 million, Biggs believes it’s possible Chicago’s offer is higher.

That would surely explain why the Bears are looking to clear cap space by parting ways with some of their best defensive players, who also are big cap hits in cornerback Kyle Fuller (who’s yet to be released) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (who Biggs reports the Bears have been looking to trade).

It also signifies that Pace is still in win-now mode. But instead of relying on the defense, it sounds like he’s trying to put the onus on the offense to deliver.

