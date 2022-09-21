Bears' Lucas Patrick snaps football at center during practice

Lucas Patrick back snapping footballs at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The moment Bears fans (and probably the Bears too, to be honest) has finally arrived. At Wednesday’s practice, Lucas Patrick was snapping a football once again.

Patrick was seen without the big cast on his snapping hand for the first time, although he appeared to still have his hand wrapped in some protective tape. Now the team will wait to see how his hand responds to getting back to snapping for the first time since the early stages of Training Camp.

Over the first two weeks of the regular season, the Bears worked Patrick into the starting lineup as part of a rotation with Teven Jenkins at right guard. Against both the 49ers and Packers, each man worked around two series in a row, before swapping out for the other. If Patrick is able to stay at center now, that opens the door for the Bears to keep the same starting five together, for the entirety of a game, moving forward.

Patrick initially hurt his hand on July 28th and returned to practice ahead of the team’s Week 1 game against the 49ers.

