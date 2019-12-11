The Bears love their defensive depth. Now their playoff chances – and offseason plans – rely on it

As it turns out, the Bears' inside linebacker situation is a great litmus test for how you feel about the team in general. Roquan Smith is done for the year, and it doesn't feel like Danny Trevathan is ready to return yet. The Bears will likely have to win out with Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis, and while that was certainly never the plan, it also may not be the disaster that many think.

"It's unfortunate with some of the injuries that we've had this year," Matt Nagy said on Monday. "But it's a part of the game. It's a physical game. I just like the fact that our coaches are preparing our depth guys to come in. It's no slight on the other guys - the depth of guys that are coming in and playing, we like that."

The Bears coaches, particularly on defense, have raved all year about the depth across all three levels. How Kwiatkoski and KPL – both UFA's after the season – play is quietly one of the more important storylines in a final three weeks that's already not lacking for narrative substance.

"I think they both can do the jobs," inside linebackers coach Mark Deleone said. "There's a perception about Kwit that I think, this year, he's shown that he has coverage skills, and he's done really well this year when we've put him in those situations. I feel comfortable with both of them – they play different positions, but they do a lot of the same jobs. I don't feel like we're changing the way those two guys play, based off who's in the game."

The good news is that so far, things look good. Though he's only appeared in seven games, Nick Kwiatkoski's overall grade (79.8), per Pro Football Focus, is already the fourth-highest on the defense.

"I think he's productive," Deleone said. "Every single game he's played serious minutes in, he's made a lot of plays. And that's something that, and I really believe this, that good linebackers make tackles. And he's made a lot when he's played."

The only players with higher scores? Sherrick McManis (!), Khalil Mack, and … Kevin Pierre-Louis. After logging the second-most snaps (46) of his 68-game career, KPL was PFF's highest-graded player on the Bears' defense.

"It's not college anymore, where certain players supposedly have to do everything," he said on Monday. "We have the right pieces, so I just have to make sure I do my job, and the rest of the team is going to have my back."

Deleone said that if Kwiatkoski and KPL are in fact the starters in Green Bay this Sunday, Kwiatkoski will wear the green dot. Even still, facing Aaron Rodgers and a Packers' run game that ranks fourth in DVOA is a lot to ask, and possibly (probably?) getting Akiem Hicks back will be critical to helping both ILBs. The team's still working to gauge where Hicks is physically, and for the first time since suffering the injury, he'll be going against blocks in practice.

"I've always thought that Akiem has been an integral part of this defense," defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. "When he's on the field, he obviously has more impact than when he's off the field. But his impact off the field has been great so far."

Getting Hicks back in time for the Packers game may be especially good news for Leonard Floyd, who, for whatever reason, has a fun tendency of putting together huge games against Green Bay. Floyd is well on his way to another divisive and all-around confusing season: sack loyalists see a bad player, the analytics see a productive player, and the Bears see a great one.

"I think there are a lot of DBs that would love to have some of his traits," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "I think there's a lot of defensive linemen that would love to have some of those traits, and they just don't. He's got that package, and if we can get him to finish those rushes and drive those sack numbers up, I think that we'd all be talking about him differently."

The ifs are doing a lot of heavy lifting in that quote, and eventually the Bears are going to have to decide if they want to pay top dollar for a player whose best contributions can only be described because they ‘don't show up on tape.' For what it's worth, Monachino also said that he can't think of too many players that he's asked more from than Floyd, and that every week the edge rusher is in the conversation for "who does [their] job best on our defense."

Especially with Kevin Tolliver filling in for Prince Amukamara, the Bears' defense looks as unfamiliar as it has during the Khalil Mack era, and at the worst time. They've always been proud of their depth, and now their playoff odds – not to mention offseason budgetary plans – directly rely on it. With all that in mind, you can understand why Matt Nagy's still looking for this season's silver lining.

