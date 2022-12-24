Bears have lost eight straight games, tying franchise record

The Chicago Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, which marked their eight straight defeat of the 2022 season.

In what has been a rather ugly season, it’s no surprise that Chicago has tied a franchise mark for the longest losing streak in franchise history.

The Bears last lost eight straight during the 1978 season, where they won their first three games before losing their next eight games. They finished the year 7-9.

The thing is, Chicago is poised to set a new record with consecutive losses, as they’ll battle the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings to close out the season.

The Bears have an 8-game losing streak That matches their longest losing streak in franchise history The franchise was founded in 1920 pic.twitter.com/YxFwEuvg0Z — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2022

To be honest, this was the expectation heading into the 2022 season. Maybe not tying the franchise record for most consecutive losses. But the struggles that we’ve seen play out this year — with this current roster, now without its top players due to injury or trade — were expected.

But the most important thing to come out of this miserable 2022 season is that the Bears have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, who has impressed with a struggling offensive line and underwhelming receiving group (now down its top three options).

While Chicago has done an awful lot of losing this season, they’ve already won because they’ve found their franchise QB. And that’s what this season was always going to be about.

And it certainly helps that the Bears are trending toward a top-two draft selection.

