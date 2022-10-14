Bears lost to Commanders in NFL Week 6 due to these five plays

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears lost their biggest heartbreaker yet on Thursday Night Football, falling to the Commanders 12-7. The defense did their job, but on offense mistakes abounded. From protection failures, to pre-snap issues, to just plain ol’ poor play there will be plenty of minus grades on the players’ sheets in film review. We could probably find 25 plays or more with serious issues, but these were the most-impactful moments that led to the Bears loss.

HONORABLE MENTION: DELAY OF GAME ON 4TH-AND-11

The scene - Commanders: 12, Bears: 7. Bears have the ball 4th-and-11 at the Washington 43-yard line. 2:34 left in the fourth quarter.

The play - Bears break the huddle with around 15 seconds on the play clock. Cole Kmet motions across the formation and the Bears get set with four seconds to go. Justin Fields appears to call for the ball to be snapped. As the clock hits zero he claps his hands and Mustipher snaps, but it’s too late. Refs throw the flag for delay of game.

This is just poor operation of the offense with the game on the line. Converting a 4th-and-11 play is really hard. Converting on 4th-and-16 is much harder. That’s what the Bears tried on the following snap, but a pass intended for Ihmir Smith-Marsette fell incomplete and the Commanders took over on downs at midfield.

NO. 5: JUSTIN FIELDS INTERCEPTED BY JONATHAN ALLEN

The scene - Bears: 0, Commanders: 0. Bears have the ball 2nd-and-goal at the Washington five-yard line. 2:27 left in the first quarter.

The play - The Bears line up with three receivers on the right, and Cole Kmet alone on the left. Kmet runs a dig route and gets open in the endzone. Fields tries to get him the ball, but his pass hits Efe Obada’s helmet and pops into the air. Allen comes down with the ball.

This was the first of the Bears’ fruitless trips to the gold zone. Hitting a defensive linemen in the head with the ball is never a good look, but both Fields and Eberflus chalked it up to a fluky play after the game. Kmet was once again denied a prime opportunity in the endzone, and still hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 12 of the 2020 season.

NO. 4: KHALIL HERBERT STUFFED AT GOAL LINE

The scene - Bears: 0, Commanders: 0. Bears have the ball 4th-and-goal from inside the one-yard line. 11:25 left in the second quarter.

The play - Dante Pettis motions to the left, but no Commanders defenders bite on the window dressing. Sam Mustipher, Lucas Patrick, Braxton Jones and Cole Kmet work to generate a small crease on the left side, but not much push moving forward. Khalil Herbert tries to work his way through the crease but several Commanders defenders are able to work over the top of the blockers to stop him well short of the goal line.

The second of the Bears’ fruitless trips to the gold zone. The Bears have used their power run game to score in this area before, but against the Commanders’ stout defensive line they weren’t able to make any forward progress at the line of scrimmage and the attempt fell well short. There are plenty of football clichés about not being able to gain an inch, and battles of will in the trenches. The Bears fell short with just about any applicable cliché you can think of for the situation. Being turned away while so close to the end zone is about as demoralizing as it gets for an offense.

NO. 3: DARNELL MOONEY CATCHES FOOTBALL BUT LANDS SHORT OF END ZONE

The scene - Commanders: 12, Bears: 7. Bears have the ball 4th-and-goal from the Washington four-yard line. 0:35 left in the fourth quarter.

The play: Darnell Mooney lines up to the right side of the field and draws man coverage from a single defender, Benjamin St-Juste. Off the ball Mooney jabs left, then dives to the inside of the field. When he draws St-Juste to the middle, Mooney breaks outside to get open in the endzone. Fields puts the ball on his hands, but Mooney bobbles it. St-Juste drives Mooney out of the endzone as Mooney finally reels in the catch. Mooney comes down just short of the goal line.

The final fruitless trip to the gold zone that broke the Bears’ back. Once again, football is a game of inches. Mooney said he bobbled the ball because he lost the ball in the lights. If he had managed to catch it cleanly it probably would’ve been a touchdown and the Bears could’ve gone home with a thrilling win. Instead they were shell shocked as they tried to process how they lost the game with so many opportunities to win. This was probably the most heartbreaking of all the Bears plays on Thursday night, but it wasn’t the worst.

NO. 2: VELUS JONES JR. MUFFS PUNT

The scene - Bears: 7, Commanders 6. Commanders have the ball 4th-and-6 from their own 37-yard line. 8:18 left in the fourth quarter.

The play - Tress Way booms a punt over Velus Jones Jr.’s head. Jones Jr. backpedals beyond the 10-yard line trying to make a play on the ball. He falls to his knees while trying to catch the punt, and the ball bounces off his facemask. Commanders recover.

Velus Jones Jr. should’ve never tried to field this ball, and he knows it. According to the team’s rules for the play, Jones Jr. should have let the ball hit the ground for a chance to trickle into the endzone for a touchback. If he had played by those rules, at worst the Bears would’ve pinned back in their own territory with a chance to run more clock to protect their lead. His mistake was the worst-case scenario and set up the Commanders for their only touchdown. It not only played a huge role in costing the Bears the game, but it likely cost him his job as the team’s primary returner, too.

NO. 1: JUSTIN FIELDS AND RYAN GRIFFIN CAN’T CONNECT IN ENDZONE

The scene - Bears: 0, Commanders: 0. Bears have the ball 2nd-and-goal from the Washington three-yard line. 12:11 left in the second quarter.

The play - Before the snap, Equanimeous St. Brown motions from the left to the right. As the ball is snapped he runs right back to the left. Justin Fields first fakes to Khalil Herbert in the backfield, then fakes to St. Brown on the sweep. Ryan Griffin who had been faking as a run blocker disengages from his block to leak into the endzone completely uncovered. Justin Fields throws the ball to space, but Griffin can’t get under it and the pass falls incomplete.

Good NFL teams don’t miss layups, and this was one of the best looks the Bears will have at a touchdown all year. The play design was great as the double misdirection had the Commanders on their heels. Both Fields and Griffin did an excellent job of selling their respective fakes. But Fields just overthrew Griffin when it mattered most. Griffin did not look like the most athletic player on the field on the play, but he got open, and Fields took ownership for the miss. It’s the one play that Fields said made him most mad after the game, and it’s the one play the Bears will look back on and say ‘We 100% should’ve scored there.’

