Bears lose star LB Khalil Mack to season-ending foot surgery

The Chicago Bears were hit with a jolt Friday when it was learned star linebacker Khalil Mack is done for the season.

Mack faces foot surgery and that will sideline him for the rest of 2021.

Mack had 6 sacks in 7 games this season.

Bears LB Khalil Mack to be placed on IR to have season-ending foot surgery. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/UrNZQm8wBb — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2021

In other moves, the Bears signed outside linebacker Bruce Irvin to their practice squad, placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve and promoted outside linebacker Cassius Marsh from their practice squad to their active roster.