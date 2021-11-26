Bears lose Roquan Smith in Thanksgiving win vs. Lions

Bears lose another defensive star in win vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ string of bad injury luck continued in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Midway through the first half, the Bears lost Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury and he never returned. Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t have an update as to the severity of Smith’s injury after the game.

Smith has been one of the best players on the Bears’ defense this year, not only from a production standpoint, but as a leader as well. Heading into Thursday’s game he ranked in the top-five in the NFL in total tackles and was on pace to shatter his personal record of 139 tackles.

The defense was already without stars Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks heading into the game. Eddie Jackson and Eddie Goldman have also missed several games with injuries of their own.

The offense was dealt a blow as well. Marquise Goodwin exited the game with a foot injury and was ruled out later. Goodwin had been a big part of the increase of explosive plays, racking up 186 yards on seven catches over the three previous weeks.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!