Bears lose OT Larry Borom to ankle injury

The Chicago Bears entered Week 1’s Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams with glaring issues at offensive tackle, and they’ll finish the week even worse.

First, it was Jason Peters who exited the contest with a quad injury. His replacement, rookie Larry Borom, lasted only a few plays before injuring his ankle.

The #Bears lose their second left tackle: First, Jason Peters (quad) is questionable to return. Now, Larry Borom (ankle) is doubtful to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Borom’s leg was rolled-up by a pile of Rams and Bears and his limp to the sidelines looked ominous.

We’ll update Borom’s status for Week 2 as more information becomes available.