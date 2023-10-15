Bears lose Justin Fields to hand injury, game to Vikings

An ugly afternoon for the Bears saw starting quarterback Justin Fields suffer an injury to his throwing hand, and the Vikings come to town and win the NFC North last-place game.

The Vikings' 19-13 win wasn't pretty, but it did improve Minnesota's record to 2-4. Chicago fell to 1-5 in a season that doesn't have much hope.

The season was supposed to be another step forward for Fields, but he struggled today, completing just 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards, with one interception and four sacks, the last of which he suffered his injury on. Fields has failed this season to show he's the Bears' franchise quarterback of the future.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent came in after Fields was hurt and showed a little promise, running for the Bears' only touchdown of the game and passing the ball better than Fields did. But a late Bagent interception sealed the Bears' fate.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was far from great, but he did just enough on a day when the Bears' offense couldn't do much. Jordan Addison had a touchdown catch.

Neither of these teams looks very good, but with 11 games to play, the Vikings may have some chance of a run to the playoffs. The Bears are going nowhere, and can now add Fields' injury to their long list of concerns.