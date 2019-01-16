Bears lose Ed Donatell as defensive coaching staff makeover continues originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Ed Donatell indeed will follow Vic Fangio to Denver, with the now-former Bears defensive backs coach signing on to be the Broncos' defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Broncos have reached agreement with Ed Donatell to be their next defensive coordinator, per source. Done Deal. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 16, 2019

Donatell was Fangio's defensive backs coach from 2011-2018 with the San Francisco 49ers and Bears, and in Chicago was credited with the All-Pro development of cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson. His contract with the Bears expired after the 2018 season, so the Bears were unable to block him from interviewing for the Broncos' defensive coordinator gig.

As things stand on Tuesday, only one defensive assistant from 2018 will remain with the team: Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. Outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley took the same position under Fangio in Denver, while inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires and assistant defensive backs coach/safeties coach Roy Anderson will not return, too:

Add another one: I'm told LBs coach Glenn Pires will not return. https://t.co/dxHkcLgYES — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 15, 2019

These departures aren't surprising given Fangio said last week he hoped to bring some of his assistants from Chicago to Denver, while newly-hired defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano likely will want to bring in some of his own coaches in the coming weeks.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported the Bears may consider Rob Ryan, the son of Buddy Ryan and longtime defensive coach, to replace Staley as outside linebackers coach. Ryan and Pagano worked together when Ryan was the Oakland Raiders' defensive coordinator in the mid-2000s, and he would come with at least one player endorsement:

Rob Ryan — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) January 13, 2019

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled since Pagano's hiring last Friday that he could bring Ed Reed - the sure-fire Hall of Fame safety with whom Pagano worked at the University of Miami and with the Baltimore Ravens - in as an assistant. Reed and Pagano are coaching together in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this week in Los Angeles, with Pagano a head coach and Reed a defensive coordinator in the college showcase All-Star game.