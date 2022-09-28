Should Bears look at Lamar Jackson's offense to help Justin Fields?

Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field.

The win is nice but having the supposed future of your franchise go 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions against a bottom-tier pass defense is concerning.

Fields just hasn’t been good through the first three games. The footwork and mechanics he worked on all offseason seem to be coming untangled, and he has been hesitant to pull the trigger on throws even when the receiver is open.

NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms thinks the Bears need to get creative offensively in order to make Fields more comfortable in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme. Simms acknowledges Fields’ sketchy play early this season but thinks the Bear can get the second-year signal-caller confident and in a better rhythm by changing things up with the pass game play-calling.

“They are little simple on the offensive side of the ball,” Simms told NBC Sports Chicago on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast. “There's no question about that. I would like to see them use his running ability a little bit more, just as far as opening other things up in the offense, too. I mean, gosh, he's built like a Greek god. We drafted him in Chicago, right, because of the dual-threat ability. I don't understand why there's not a few more Lamar Jackson-ish type of runs involved in the game plan that I think will also lead to easier looks on the pass game, too, where Justin Fields will be able to capitalize off that.”

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy promised to tailor his scheme to fit Fields’ strengths. There were supposed to be a lot of bootleg and naked actions to get Fields out on the edge and scheme up easy completions to get the chains moving before taking shots deep.

That hasn’t been the case. Simms sees the issue as two-fold. First, defenses are ready for rollouts and are playing the Bears in a way that forces Getsy to pocket those plays. Second, the type of over-the-middle throws this scheme wants to utilize require precision and can often lead to unlucky turnovers. Simms wants to see the Bears go a different route with the passing game until Fields settles in.

“I'm a fan of, it's like, let's protect it up a little bit,” Simms said. “Let's make them throw some one-on-one shots down the field. Let's let them throw a one-on-one, 20-yard comeback on the outside where it's clean. And you don't have to make the exact read in the exact right decision. And there's a little room for error and throwing the football there on that type of throw. I would like to see some screens. So just get the confidence go and to go, ‘Hey, look, I got a play-action pass. Whoa, I'm one-for-one. Oh, I threw a screen to Darnell Mooney. I'm two-for-two for 45 yards. And, you know, I'm feeling good.’

“Like, I always say, like Steph Curry needs a layup every now and then. He can't just be expected to come out and hit 35 footers and swoosh them all the time. And I don't think they always do [Fields] justice that way to kind of get him going. So that would be the thing I would look at. But then I go back to, you know, I want to see more diversity in his running attack. That's where I think things can be very make things easier for the offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in general, because once he starts doing that, you're going to start to see defenses where they're going to go, ‘Excuse me?’ They're going to go, ‘Wow, we don't really want to play this.’”

Simms was critical of Fields coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft. He admits the Bears' young quarterback has done a lot to prove him wrong. He points to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season as evidence of how good Fields can be when consistent.

But Super Bowls are still won by quarterbacks who can beat you from the pocket. Simms doesn’t see that from Fields yet, and it’s his biggest point of consternation at this point. Fields’ elite talent is evident, but he has to develop and put it all together as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson did.

“He still got some work to do as far as feel in the pocket moving in the right place, keeping your body in the right position, throwing positions, and then, you know, making, you know, not only great decisions but great throws into tight windows consistently,” Simms said. “And that's what I haven't seen. You talk about the Josh Allens of the world, the [Patrick] Mahomes of the world, Lamar Jackson. Who has a similar skill set to Justin Fields. Lamar Jackson could tear you up in the pocket all day long. He's showing everybody that. And he's really been capable of doing it the last few years. You know, they just finally are opening up the offense a little bit and have a system there.

“So that's what I want to see because it's not always going to be able to be, ‘Oh, I'm going to make some magical play like I did against the 49ers in Week 1. And at some point, it's going to have to be about in the pocket, pushing the envelope, tight window, aggressive throws. And I don't see enough consistency in that.”

Fields called his performance against the Texans “trash” and vowed to get better. The Bears need to do the same by tinkering with the pass concepts to get Fields in a better rhythm. Utilizing Fields’ legs to build confidence and get him in a flow isn’t a bad idea, either.

Fields is a more-polished passer than Jackson was coming out of Louisville. But a game plan similar to Jackson’s early days in Baltimore might help Fields play freer and lead to a quick turnaround.

Fields’ talent has never been in question. He was done a disservice in Year 1 by Matt Nagy. Getsy was brought in to develop Fields and create an offense that will be dangerous with him at the helm. Evolution is needed for everyone’s sake.

