Bears locker room emotional after Robert Quinn traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.

“Yeah, man. Sucks.”

That was all Smith was able to muster when asked about the reports that had Twitter buzzing, just moments after Smith was being asked run of the mill questions about things like tipped balls. Smith started to tear up, and pulled his shirt over his face to try to compose himself. But he wasn’t able to compose himself and his media availability was cut short early.

A day later, the bad feelings weren’t as fresh, but some players were clearly still processing the move on an emotional level.

“If you lose someone like thatー obviously he was one of our captainsーso, yeah, it was surprising,” said DeAndre Houston-Carson. “Surreal.”

“We hung out yesterday and went over the memories that we have shared and had and all the memories that he has taught me,” said Trevis Gipson. “He left me with a lot of tips and tendencies. You know, I’m just soaking up everything he gave me. It was sad. It was down.

“It was hard telling him goodbye last night, especially.”

It’s easy for NFL organizations to try to move past moves like this quickly with clichés like, “This is a part of the business,” or, “It’s tough, but it’s next man up.” But the Bears don’t want their players to shy away from their emotions. Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams each spoke in front of the players in part to validate the players’ emotions after one of their leaders and friends was traded away.

“It’s not business as usual,” said Williams. “I hate that word where you go, ‘Hey, it’s business as usual.’ No, it’s not. We still have a job to do. But we do stillー we’re gonna miss him on a personal level and a professional level. So, I think you let those things show but when we get on the field we focus in on the job that we have at hand.”

Story continues

The small gesture meant a lot inside the locker room.

“That was cool for him to say, just get up in front of the defense and say that, especially with high emotions flying around,” said Eddie Jackson. “Everybody knows what Rob meant to the team, so that was much needed. Very much respect to him for even getting up, and having that thought to come and say that and speak to us.”

Moving forward, the Bears will need to find a replacement for a man who was universally respected, who led by example, and who didn’t talk much but always had everyone’s ear when he did. On Thursday, players acknowledged that, but really just seemed to be missing a great player at practice, a mentor, or simply a friend.

“He’s a real old head,” said Khari Blasingame, who sat next to Quinn in the locker room. “Real cool. I’m gonna miss him. I’m gonna miss him a lot. He had the best music, best playlist I’ve ever heard in a locker room. He rarely played a dud.”

“I told him I appreciated him, I loved him for everything he did for me and that I was blessed to be able to sit back and watch him and develop a little bit and learn from him,” said Dominique Robinson. “Because he’s, honestly, he’s gonna be a Hall of Famer at some point, I truly believe that and hopefully he gets a ring to be able to add on to what he’s done.”

“It sucks that he’s not on the team here anymore,” said Jackson. “But he can still chase success.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!