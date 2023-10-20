Bears have little interest in making Jaylon Johnson available: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears "have not made calls" to shop Jaylon Johnson, according to a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Bears have little interest in making the cornerback available near the NFL trade deadline.

"The Bears have not made calls on corner Jaylon Johnson, who is on teams' radars as a talented player in a contract year," Fowler wrote. "He would garner strong interest if available, but my sense is the Bears have very little interest in making him so. Quality corners are hard to find, and Chicago has to figure out ways to win games."

A quality corner is an accurate way to describe Jaylon Johnson.

In the four games Johnson's played this season, he's allowed a 52.9% completion percentage to his assignments --- the lowest mark of his career. His 9.9 yards allowed per completion is also the lowest mark by a large margin

Unfortunately, he missed two games due to a hamstring injury he endured earlier in the year. Yet, he's back on the field and played against the Vikings during the Bears' 19-13 loss last Sunday.

The Bears would be wise to hold onto Johnson. He's an elite cornerback, which, as Fowler mentioned, is hard to come by in the NFL. Given the Bears' lack of depth at the position also, Johnson's presence becomes more valuable to their young secondary.

Rumors have been swirling about Johnson's status as the deadline nears. Reports surfaced about the Bears floating his name to gauge interest in his services around the league. Another rumor popped up surrounding the lackluster progress on a contract extension for him.

"Darnell Mooney and Jaylon Johnson are in the final year of their rookie contracts and extension talks with both have not gone far," Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team recently wrote. "Chicago is having another tough season, and unless it changes its approach in contract talks, considering a trade for one of them could be an option."

It's the nature of the business. Johnson seems to be safe at the deadline, as of this writing. But that could change after the season. Remember, he only has one year left on his current contract. He'll become a restricted free agent after this season.

Johnson has mentioned on several occasions his desire to remain in Chicago. He bought a house here and he's always planned on staying a Bear. But he understands the business side of football. He's prepared for any changes, as unprecedented as they may be.

"I'm not oblivious. I'm not blind. I'm not exempt at the end of the day," Johnson said on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel. "If you can trade Roqun [Smith] away, you could trade Robert Quinn away, man, you can trade anybody away.

"At the end of the day, the Bears gotta do what's best for them. I gotta do what's best for me... Of course, I've been saying from Day 1 I want to stay here. This is my first team, my home. I bought a house here. All my plans were to stay in Chicago. At the end of the day, it's not about feelings, it's not about what I want. For me, it's continue to go out there, put great film on tape. And shoot, really whatever happens after that happens."

