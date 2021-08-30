Bears will listen to Nick Foles trade offers, but only teams he likes

Bears letting Foles steer trade talks with his preferences originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a pair of quarterback issues. One, their reluctance to start Justin Fields despite him proving his readiness in the preseason.

The second is Nick Foles, buried down the depth chart.

The hope was a team would emerge with a need at quarterback during training camp and Foles would become a trade target, and while there has been a couple of sparks nothing every materialized to the level of smoke, let alone fire.

And the Bears seem to be bending over backwards to appease Foles instead of making a move that could be best for the team.

"The Bears will listen on Nick Foles," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote of teams checking on the quarterback's availability. "But I’ve also long gotten the sense they aren’t going to send him somewhere he doesn’t want to go.

Why?

Perhaps it stems from Foles' friendship with head coach Matt Nagy dating back to their days in Kansas City, which seems to be driving a lot of the Bears' decision - like the one to sit Fields behind Andy Dalton.

But with injuries surrounding the offensive line, and the lack of talent at the position, that roster spot seems valuable and better utilized elsewhere.

Foles has a base salary of $4 million this season and $1 million in 2022, which the Bears are responsible for.

To defend the Bears, it doesn't seem like there has been much of a market for quarterbacks. When Carson Wentz injured his foot it looked like the Bears were presented an opportunity to move Foles to the Colts and reunite the quarterback with Frank Reich, but it didn't happen. Wentz has been added to the COVID-19 list, perhaps that opportunity is presenting itself again.

Foles called Reich one of his favorite coaches of all time.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!