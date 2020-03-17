A little over 24 hours into the NFL legal tampering period things are already heating up. More and more free agent quarterbacks are coming off the board for the Bears, leaving Ryan Pace with only a few big-name options left this offseason. One name in particular that keeps coming up again and again is Bengals' QB Andy Dalton.

It had been reported back in February that the Bears had been in touch with Cincinnati about a potential trade for Dalton. Dalton would be a significant cap hit for the Bears ($17.5 million), but comes with the experience the offense is currently lacking under center. But what are the odds the Bears will actually trade for Dalton?

According to one sportsbook, the odds of Dalton landing with Bears currently linger at 3/1, which puts them as the betting favorites. Meanwhile, the odds of Mitch Trubisky starting for the Bears at Week 1 sit at 3/2, with odds of Dalton starting at 3/1.

Bears listed as betting favorite to land Andy Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago