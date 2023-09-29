Bears list three defensive backs out for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Bears will be down three players in the secondary on Sunday against the Broncos.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, free safety Eddie Jackson and nickel Josh Blackwell are all out for Sunday, the team confirmed today.

Add those three injuries to nickel Kyler Gordon being on injured reserve with a broken hand, and the Bears are seriously depleted in the secondary. Two rookies, Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, are slated to start at cornerback, and everyone in the starting secondary will be either a first- or second-year player.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said today that this will be the youngest secondary he has ever coached.

The 0-3 Bears are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the 0-3 Broncos.