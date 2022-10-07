Bears list David Montgomery as questionable

Bears running back David Montgomery practiced for the second straight day on Friday and the door is open for him to return to the lineup against the Vikings this Sunday.

Montgomery missed last weekend’s loss to the Giants with an ankle injury, but his return to practice has led to him being listed as questionable for Week Five. Head coach Matt Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, that everything is “real positive” regarding Montgomery’s chances of playing.

The Bears got cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) back on the field Friday after two missed practices, but it looks like next week is a better bet for his return to game action. He’s been listed as doubtful to face Minnesota.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also has a doubtful tag for this weekend.

