Bears, Lions NFL Week 4 picks from around the league

NFL picks roundup: Experts split on Bears, Lions game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears (1-2) take on the Lions (0-3) in a game that, on paper, should help Matt Nagy’s team get back on track. The Bears are clearly more talented, but that talent hasn’t always translated into success this year. On the other hand, new Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has his team fighting to stay in games, and has looked more competitive than their record reflects. The result: experts are split on who to pick this Sunday.

Will Brinson, CBS (32-16)

The Lions have so much backdoor cover promise to them this season. Dan Campbell has a bottom-five roster in the NFL and he's getting top-five effort from his team. My biggest concern here is the emotional hangover from the brutal loss to the Ravens on that Justin Tucker record-breaking 66-yard field goal. The Lions defensive front has been sneaky good and the Bears offensive line is simply not good. It doesn't matter whether Justin Fields, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles is starting -- the offense isn't working. Love the under in this fun little slopfest.

Pick: Lions 17, Bears 14

Mike Florio, NBC Sports (29-19)

The Bears will simplify the offense (it couldn’t get much more simple) and play sound defense. With rain in the forecast and Jared Goff having small hands that struggle to grip a wet ball, advantage Bears.

Pick: Bears 20, Lions 17

Pete Prisco, CBS (26-22)

The Lions are coming off that heartbreaking loss to the Ravens, while the Bears stunk it up against the Browns. Rookie Justin Fields had a rough go of it. I think being back home against a Lions team that doesn't rush as well as the Browns will help him get going a bit. Chicago is the better team. They will win it behind their defense.

Pick: Bears 21, Lions 13

Bill Bender, Sporting News (28-20)

Story continues

The Lions are getting closer to that first victory for first-year coach Dan Campbell, and the Bears have injury issues at quarterback with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton. Detroit's Jared Goff finally gets his first victory with his new team.

Pick: Lions 22, Bears 19

Tim Colishaw, Dallas Morning News (34-14)

Pick: Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN (33-15)

Pick: Lions

Matt Bowen, ESPN (32-16)

Pick: Bears

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN (30-18)

Pick: Lions

Sam Acho, ESPN (29-19)

Pick: Bears

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!