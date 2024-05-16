Bears-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Dolphins-Packers set for Thanksgiving

Green Bay will be added to the traditional hosts of Detroit and Dallas for Thanksgiving in 2024.

The Packers will host the Dolphins in the prime time Thanksgiving game, on Thursday, November 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

In the early Thanksgiving game, the Lions will host the Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. First overall pick Caleb Williams will get a large national audience as he leads the Bears against Jared Goff and the Lions.

And in the annual Dallas game that always serves as one of the most-watched television programs in America, the Cowboys will host the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.