Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards compares Justin Fields to former teammate Jalen Hurts

T.J. Edwards turned a career year with the Eagles into a lucrative free-agent contract with the upstart Chicago Bears.

The former Wisconsin linebacker may be in another city, but he’s already singing the praises of his new dual-threat quarterback.

Justin Fields was all the rave down the stretch last season, putting on some tremendous performances, including giving the Philadelphia defense fits.

During a recent sitdown with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Edwards compared Fields to Hurts, discussing the similarities.

“You do see similarities with J. Fields” Former Eagles & current @ChicagoBears LB T.J. Edwards on how on Justin Fields reminds him of Jalen Hurts…..#DaBears pic.twitter.com/0VYspU1nEV — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 15, 2023

Edwards talked about Fields and his penchant for being cool and calm in the pocket.

“One thing with Jalen (Hurts) was he was always just kind of calm and collected,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week. “That’s why we looked to him so much, just because he was always that calming factor. You do see similarities with (Justin) Fields. He doesn’t seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we’re mixing up looks on him and stuff like that.”

Fields led all NFL quarterbacks with 1,143 rushing yards, but the Bears didn’t trade up for the former Ohio State star to portray a running back.

Chicago will look for Fields to improve as a passer after he threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Like Hurts, Fields will take the next steps as a passer with improved personnel surrounding him.

