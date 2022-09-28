Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? Players worth watching

Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad.

Who is Joe Thomas?

Here's a quick biography of the linebacker.

Name: Joe Thomas

From/School: Blackville, South Carolina/ South Carolina

Measures: 6-foot-1, 233 pounds

Career stats: 8 seasons, 90 games (17 games started), one interception, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 223 total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Thomas joins a weak linebacker group headlined by one of the game's best -- Roquan Smith -- in addition to Matthew Adams and Nicholas Morrow. He could see playing time if one needs a breather on Sunday against the New York Giants.

