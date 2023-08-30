Bears LG Teven Jenkins headed to IR, will miss first 4 games

The Chicago Bear are placing left guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve, general manager Ryan Poles announced during his Wednesday press conference.

Jenkins will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, and he’s eligible to return in Week 5, when the Bears face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Jenkins is considered “week-to-week” with what has been reported as a leg injury. According to Adam Schefter, Jenkins has a calf strain in both legs.

Last week, head coach Matt Eberflus revealed Jenkins reported discomfort after joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

With Jenkins sidelined, the expectation is Cody Whitehair will play left guard with Lucas Patrick plugging in at center. But new addition Dan Feeney could also factor into the equation.

Poles did say there were “no major injuries” that are considered long-term, which should be encouraging on the Jenkins front.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire