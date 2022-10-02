Bears LG Cody Whitehair ruled out with knee injury

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal blow to the offensive line with the loss of left guard Cody Whitehair in the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Whitehair suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and he has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game. It’s a blow for a young offensive line that has struggled in the first half against the Giants.

Lucas Patrick has replaced Whitehiar at left guard. Patrick started the game at right guard, where he was rotating with Teven Jenkins. Jenkins is in at right guard with Patrick at left guard.

#Bears Injury Update: OL Cody Whitehair (knee) has been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/Y1oubGur3L — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 2, 2022

