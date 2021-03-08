Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie is set to hit free agency.

The Bears are not likely to pick up the option on Massie’s contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That means Massie can become an unrestricted free agent, and the Bears will save more than $5 million in salary cap space.

Massie played every snap for the first seven games of last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the eighth game. Although Massie didn’t play again, he did get back on the practice field by the end of the season and he is expected to be healthy and ready to go for 2021.

Although the final salary cap number for 2021 is not yet known, the Bears are expected to be slightly over the cap, so other moves will be coming in Chicago.

Bears to let Bobby Massie hit free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk